*PLEASE NOTE, AFTER DECEMBER 31ST, 2021 THE SINGING WALRUS DESKTOP AND MOBILE APP WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE Since 2012, The Singing Walrus has reached an audience of over 1,000,000 around the world. Our songs are interactive, simple to follow, and incredibly catchy! Many of them are written in a call-and-response structure, which encourages the children to really engage with the music and learn new things in a playful way. If you are a teacher or parent of toddlers, children in preschool and kindergarten, ESL/EFL students, or children with special needs, join our growing community! We recognize the incredible creativity and imagination in children, and we hope that The Singing Walrus world will become a fun place for them to learn and enjoy!

The Singing Walrus This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.